Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Tudors, 6423 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Nov. 25, 1, 0, 5
Priority foundation violations
Pea Ridge Day Care, Inc. #2, 6208 Rosalind Road, Huntington, Nov. 26, 0, 2, 5.
Fat Pattys, 3401 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Nov. 25, 0, 2, 4.
Strike Zone Bowling Center, 141 Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington, Nov. 27, 0, 1, 2.
Core violations
Subway, 733 9th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 27, 0, 0, 5.
Husky’s Dairy Bar, 1242 Washington Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 3.
My Other Place, 222 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 3.
J & S Sports Bar, 2349 Adams Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 1.
Same Old Place #1, 1443A Adams Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Hospice House of Huntington, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, Nov. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Marshall Hall of Fame Café, 857 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Huntington Health & Rehab, 1720 17th St., Huntington, Nov. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Subway, 2055 5th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Annie’s Place, 804 Washington Ave., Huntington, Nov. 16, 0, 0, 0.
Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., Barboursville, Nov. 25, 0, 0, 0.