Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Gino’s Pizza of Walnut Hills, 144 Norway Ave., Huntington, April 7, 1, 3, 7
Rio Grande #15, 2595 5th Ave., Huntington, April 5, 1, 2, 2
Priority foundation violations
West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant, 1360 Madison Ave., Huntington, April 4, 0, 1, 2
Core violations
Starbucks Coffee #65359, 2041 5th Ave., Huntington, April 5, 0, 0, 2
Prestera-Laurelwood, 432 6th Ave., Huntington, April 7, 0, 0, 2
American Legion Post #139, 1207 Main St., Milton, April 3, 0, 0, 1
Pam’s #6, 870 East Main St., Milton, April 3, 0, 0, 1
Subway, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, April 3, 0, 0, 1
Speedway #9765, 1562 Madison Ave., Huntington, April 4, 0, 0, 1
Sam’s Hot Dog Stand, 526 Camden Road, Huntington, April 5, 0, 0, 1
Zip Zone Express #14, 3096 16th St., Huntington, April 6, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Java Joe’s Café, 337 East Main St., Milton, April 3, 0, 0, 0
Java Joe’s Café #10, 2458 US Route 60, Ona, April 3, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 21 Perry Morris Square, Milton, April 3, 0, 0, 0
Sarah’s Heart Childcare II, 615 10th St. West, Huntington, April 4, 0, 0, 0
CVS #4419, 505 20th St., Huntington, April 5, 0, 0, 0
No. 1 Kitchen, 4341 US 60 East, Huntington, April 5, 0, 0, 0
Sonic, 3323 US 60 East, Huntington, April 6, 0, 0, 0
Wild & Wonderful BBQ (Mobile), 1314 James River Turnpike, Huntington April 6, 0, 0, 0
Zip Zone Express (Subway), 3096 16th St., Huntington, April 6, 0, 0, 0