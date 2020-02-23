Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Clarks Pump-N-Shop No. 24 (Deli), 6067 Ohio River Road, Huntington, Feb. 12, 2, 1, 0
Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, 279 9th Street, Huntington, Feb. 10, 2, 0, 2
Quicksilver Arcade Bar, 16 Pullman Square, Huntington, Feb. 13, 2, 0, 1
El Ranchito No. 2, 2010 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 11, 1, 2, 2
HWY 55 of Huntington, 801 Third Ave., Huntington, Feb. 10, 1, 1, 1
Altizer Elementary, 250 3rd St., Huntington, Feb. 12, 1, 1, 0
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, 3420 US Route 60, Barboursville, Feb. 12, 1, 0, 3
Kroger Bakery No. 792, 2627 5th Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 10, 1, 0, 1
Priority foundation violations
Marco’s Pizza, 5222 US Route 60, Huntington, Feb. 11, 0, 2, 2
Fazoli’s No. 5072, 5120 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 12, 0, 2, 0
Cold Stone Creamery, 10 Pullman Square, Huntington, Feb. 13, 0, 2, 0
El Ranchito No. 2, 2010 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 13, 0, 1, 2
Core violations
Le Bistro, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 7
Baskin Robbins, 1598 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 12, 0, 0, 5
China One, 6007 US Route 60 No. 106, Barboursville, Feb. 12, 0, 0, 4
Fuel Counter, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 314, Barboursville, Feb. 11, 0, 0, 4
Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 220, Barboursville, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 3
Hal Greer Boulevard BP, 1584 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 2
Delta Hotels by Marriott Huntington Downtown, 800 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 14, 0, 0, 2
Wendy’s, 4901 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 1
7-Eleven No. 35913A (Deli), 6417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 1
Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., Barboursville, Feb. 12, 0, 0, 1
Dollar General Store No. 10597, No. 1 Wildwood Road, Ona, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 1
Kroger No. 792, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 1
Huntington Mart, 1117 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 12, 0, 0, 1
Burger King, 2207 5th Street Road, Huntington, Feb. 14, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Barboursville Middle School, 1400 Central Ave., Barboursville, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Chateau Grove Senior Living, No. 6 Chateau Grove Lane, Barboursville, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Veterans Home, 512 Water St., Barboursville, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
7-Eleven No. 35913A, 6417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Huntington, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington, Feb. 12, 0, 0, 0
Little General Store, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 0
Kroger Deli No. 792, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 0
Recovery Point of Huntington, 2425 9th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 0
Walgreens No. 17117, 1138 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 12, 0, 0, 0
Cabell Community Service Organization, 724 10th Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 12, 0, 0, 0
Wal-Mart Fuel No. 2244, 3333 US Route 60, Huntington, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
CVS No. 4419, 505 Twentieth St., Huntington, Feb. 14, 0, 0, 0