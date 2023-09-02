Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations.
The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Priority foundation violations
Christopher Eats, 5340 US 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 1, 3
Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 21, 0, 1, 0
Marco’s Pizza, 110 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Fratellis Italian, 6007 US 60 East No. 312, Barboursville, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 5
Bellacinos Pizza & Grinders, 3028 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 25, 0, 0, 1
Legg Room Too, 621 9th St., Huntington, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 1
Heritage Center, 101 13th St., Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 1
Sam’s Hot Dog Stand, 526 Camden Road, Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 1
Huntington High Athletics, One Highlander Way, Huntington, Aug. 23, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 0
Cabell Midland Band Boosters, 2300 US Route 60 East, Ona, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 0
Central City Elementary School, 2100 Washington Ave., Huntington, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 0
Frank’s Place, 6007 US 60 East No. 300, Barboursville Aug. 21, 0, 0, 0
Java Joes, 3914 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 0
Annie’s Room, 804 Washington Ave., Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Davis Creek Elementary, 6330 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Grace Christian School, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Hite-Saunders Elementary, 3708 Green Valley Road, Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Martha Elementary, 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Meadows Elementary, 1601 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Pam’s No. 10, 5340 US 60 East No. 108, Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Sarah’s Heart Childcare II, 615 10th St. West, Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Slaughter Street Café, 621 Slaughter St., Barboursville Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Starbucks Coffee No. 65359, 2041 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Tudors Biscuit World, 520 20th St., Huntington, Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Village of Barboursville Elementary, 718 Central Ave., Barboursville Aug. 22, 0, 0, 0
Cabell County Career Tech, 1035 Norway Ave., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Huntington East Middle, No. 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Mountwest Community Tech College, 1648 8th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Nawlins Street No. 2, 5269 Irwin Road, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar No. 176, 5158 US 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Unlimited Future, 1650 8th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Veterans Home, 512 Water St., Barboursville Aug. 25, 0, 0, 0