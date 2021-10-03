Enjoy the Tri-State’s trusted news source
Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

Priority violations

El Ranchito No. 2, 2010 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 16, 1, 0, 0

El Ranchito No. 2, 2010 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 23, 1, 0, 0

Priority foundation violations

None.

Core violations

3 Amigos, 3677 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 5

Gino’s Pizza of Barboursville, 6025 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 3

McDonalds, 1445 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 1

Rio Grande No. 15, 2595 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 1

Tudors Biscuits & Burgers, 4300 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

Hospice of Huntington, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 0

Huntington Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 0

Trinity Church of God, 2688 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 16, 0, 0, 0

Trinity Academy, 2688 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 16, 0, 0, 0

Giovannis of Huntington, 2002 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 16, 0, 0, 0

Child Development Academy, 520 22nd Street, Huntington, Sept. 16, 0, 0, 0

Bob Evans, 121 Kinetic Ave., Huntington, Sept. 16, 0, 0, 0

Super 8, 3090 16th Street Road, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0

Ramada Inn, 3094 16th Street Road, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti, 920 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0

Giovannis of Huntington, 2002 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 24, 0, 0, 0

Sonic Drive-In, 3462 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0

Chick-Fil-A, 385 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0

Barboursville Veterans Home, 512 Water St., Barboursville, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0

Uncle Bill’s Pub & Grill, 3433 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 0

Go-Mart No. 59, 4901 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 0

Prestera — Laurelwood, 432 6th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 0

