Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Nuestro Rio Grande, 914 4th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 18, 1, 1, 5
Priority foundation violations
Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse, 839 4th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 21, 0, 2, 4
La Fontaine’s, 418 10th St., Huntington, Oct. 19, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
No violations found
Family Dollar, 4446 Waverly Road, Huntington, Oct. 17, 0, 0, 0
Speedway, 1562 Madison Ave., Huntington, Oct. 17, 0, 0, 0
Speedway, 2500 5th Street Road, Huntington, Oct. 17, 0, 0, 0
Walgreens, 1138 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Oct. 17, 0, 0, 0
East Flavor, 322 10th St., Huntington, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 0
Smoketime Sam’s 2A, 553 Washington Ave., Huntington, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 0
The Goods Deli, 335 9th St., Huntington, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 0
The Goods Retail, 335 9th St., Huntington, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville HWY 55, 21 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Cabell County Career Technology, 1035 Norway Ave., Huntington, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Explorer Academy, 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz, 31 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli), 31 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 3560 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Dunkin Donuts, 3498 US 60, Barboursville, Oct. 20, 0, 0, 0
Outback, 3417 US 60, Barboursville, Oct. 20, 0, 0, 0
The Human Bean, 5634 US 60, Huntington, Oct. 20, 0, 0, 0
China House, 5636 US Route 60 East #6, Huntington, Oct. 21, 0, 0, 0