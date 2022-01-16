Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
G.D. Ritzy’s, 1335 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Jan. 6, 1, 0, 0
Priority foundation violations
Sam’s Hot Dog Stand, 2885 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 1, 4
Core violations
Subway, 3436 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 4
D.P. Dough, 1520 4th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 3, 0, 0, 4
Buddy’s All American Bar-b-que, 1537 3rd Ave., Huntington, Jan. 7, 0, 0, 4
Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, 279 9th St., Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 3
Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, 6007 US Route 60 East #220, Barboursville, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 3
Davis Place, 803 8th St., Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 3
Wendy’s, 2130 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 7, 0, 0, 3
Ruby Tuesday (Change of ownership), 60 Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 20, 0, 0, 2
Wal-Mart Supercenter #2244-McDonalds, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 3, 0, 0, 2
Java Joe’s Café, 945 Washington Ave., Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 2
Bellacinos Pizza & Grinders, 3028 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 2
Long John Silvers, 5644 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 2
Grindstone Coffeeology, 816 8th St., Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 2
Barboursville HWY 55, 21 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Dec. 20, 0, 0, 1
Papa John’s Pizza, 6349 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 1
Fuji Express, 1216 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 1
Huntington Mall McDonalds, 102 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz (Deli), 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 3, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz, 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 3, 0, 0, 1
Dollar General #916, 19 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Steak-N-Shake, 3409 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Dec. 20, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Middle School, 1400 Central Ave., Barboursville, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 0
Facing Hunger Food Bank, 1327 7th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 23, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar Store #32360, 6401 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0
Paramount Senior Living @ Cabell Midland (Meadows House), 102 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Ona Elementary, 2701 Elementary Drive, Ona, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Wendy’s, 404 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Burger King #15095, 120 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Lifehouse Recovery, The, 404 Washington Ave., Huntington, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
The Pita Pit, 1216 4th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0
Luigi’s, 4341 Route 60 East #105, Huntington, Jan. 7, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz Deli, 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz, 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
Shaffer’s Drive-In, 1226 South Main St., Milton, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0