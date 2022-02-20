Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
None.
Priority foundation
violations
Bahnhof, 745 7th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Papa Johns, 1525 9th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 4
Dairy Queen, 2660 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 11, 0, 0, 4
CVS, 447 Washington Ave., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 3
Chick-Fil-A, 148 Melody Farms Road, Barboursville, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 1
Godfathers Pizza, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 1
Mountain State Christian School, 1948 Martin Lane, Culloden, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 1
Dollar General #1980, 831 West 14th St., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 1
Heritage Center, 101 13th St., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 1
Madison Park, 700 Madison Ave., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 1
Board and Brush, 3012 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 1
Speedway #9259, 4359 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 1
Walgreens #19510, 1010 South Main St., Milton, Feb. 11, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
7-Eleven #35913A, 6417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 0
Arby’s, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 0
Little General Store, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar Store #54, 1000 East Main St., Milton, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 0
Austins at the Market, 809 3rd Ave. #4, Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0
Bottled Up, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0
Central City Elementary School, 2100 Washington Ave., Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0
Kroger #788 Starbucks, 6360 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar Store #37, 3211 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0
Rich Oil #3923, 3695 16th Street Road, Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0
Route 2 Mini Mart, 5844 Ohio River Road, Barboursville, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0
Sycamore Place, 1351 Charleston Ave., Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0
Olive Street Market, 217 Olive St., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 0
Tulsi at the Market (Juice Bar), 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 0
Tulsi at the Market (Retail), 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 0
Underwood Senior Center, 632 9th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 9, 0, 0, 0
7-Eleven (Deli) 35913A, 6417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 0
Huntington City Mission, 1030 7th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 0
Speedway #9772, 826 8th St., Huntington, Feb. 10, 0, 0, 0
Go-Mart #55, 323 Summers Addition, Milton, Feb. 11, 0, 0, 0
Meadows Elementary, 1601 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 11, 0, 0, 0
Milton Middle School (Cafeteria), 1 Panther Trail, Milton, Feb. 11, 0, 0, 0