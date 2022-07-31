Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Priority foundation violations
Bellacinos, 3028 Champion Drive, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 3, 9
Starbucks Coffee, 900 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, July 14, 0, 2, 0
McDonald’s (Walmart), 3333 US 60, Huntington, July 21, 0, 1, 1
DP Dough, 1520 4th Ave., Huntington, July 22, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
Starbucks Coffee, 2070 Thundering Herd, Barboursville, July 22, 0, 0, 5
Convenience Plus, 719 31st St., Huntington, July 18, 0, 0, 2
Long John Silver’s, 5644 US 60, Huntington, July 21, 0, 0, 2
McDonald’s, 10 Ring Road, Barboursville, July 21, 0, 0, 2
Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, 6007 US 60 East No. 220, Barboursville, July 21, 0, 0, 2
Walmart Store No. 5296 (Bakery), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, July 18, 0, 0, 1
Tudors, 1202 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, July 20, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, 603 5th Ave., Huntington, July 18, 0, 0, 0
Java Joes, 945 Washington Ave., Huntington, July 18, 0, 0, 0
Stogies Tavern, 17 Washington Ave., Huntington, July 18, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Store No. 5296 (Deli), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, July 18, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Store No. 5296 (Produce), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, July 18, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Store No. 5296 (Seafood), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, July 18, 0, 0, 0
Facing Hunger Food Bank, 1327 7th Ave., Huntington, July 20, 0, 0, 0
Wendy’s, 2130 5th Ave., Huntington, July 20, 0, 0, 0
Halfway Market, 1213 US 60, Milton, July 21, 0, 0, 0
Java Joe’s, 337 Main St., Milton, July 21, 0, 0, 0
Buddy’s BBQ, 1537 3rd Ave., Huntington, July 22, 0, 0, 0
Inn Between Bar & Grill, 212 20th St., Huntington, July 22, 0, 0, 0