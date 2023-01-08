Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Burger King No. 2932, 51 Washington Ave., Huntington, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 1, 1
KFC, 315 Washington Ave., Huntington, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 1, 1
Little Caesars Pizza, 2889 5th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 1, 1
Bob Evans Restaurant, 301 Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 1, 0
US Gas, 6202 East Pea Ridge, Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 1, 0
Camden Corner Market, 3002 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 5
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3713, 970 Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 4
Clarks Pump-N-Shop No. 5, 4408 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 4
Marco’s Pizza, 209 East Main St., Milton, Dec. 29, 2022, 0, 0, 4
Dollar General No. 1980, 831 14th St. West, Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 1
Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland, 100 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 1
Starbucks Coffee No. 65359, 2041 5th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 1
Wendy’s, 404 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 1
Rocky Tops Pizza, 3478 Route 60, Barboursville, Dec. 29, 2022, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Aldi, 35 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
CVS, 5179 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Fox’s Pizza Den, 1523 Madison Ave., Huntington, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
KFC, 5350 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Little Caesars, 6302 US 60 East, Barboursville, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Little Caesars, 100 7th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Little General Store, 3498 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Marco’s Pizza, 5222 US 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Paradise Donuts, 5222 US 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Wholi Moli, 920 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Dec. 27, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Big Lots No. 4690, 5636 US 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Bridget’s, 6230 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Dec. 28, 2022,0, 0, 0
Nawlin’s Street No. 1, 6016 US 60 East, Barboursville, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Pam’s No. 9, 3274 US 60 East, Barboursville, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland (Meadows House), 100 Weatherholt Drive, Ona Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
ParMar Store No. 37, 3211 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Pho U & Mi, 1451 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Sam’s Hot, 2885 5th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Sonic No. 6847, 3323 US 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
The Butcher Shop, 5340 US 60 No. 104, Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
The Chill Zone, 6206 East Pea Ridge, Huntington, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Twisted Grille, 6357 US 60, Barboursville, Dec. 28, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Java Joe’s, 337 East Main St., Milton, Dec. 29, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Little General Store, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Dec. 29, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Paradise Donuts, 209 East Main St. Milton, Dec. 29, 2022, 0, 0, 0