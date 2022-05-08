The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

Priority violationsAmerican Legion Post #16, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington, April 26, 2, 0, 1

Priority foundation violations

None.

Core violations

Gino’s Pizza (1), 288 East Main St., Milton, April 25, 0, 0, 5

Delta Hotels by Marriott Huntington Mall, 3551 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, April 25, 0, 0, 3

Sheetz #427, 432 18th St. West, Huntington, April 28, 0, 0, 3

Rocky Ledges Girl Scout Camp, 326 Girl Scout Camp Road, Milton, April 21, 0, 0, 1

Ice Cream A Go-Go (Mobile), 1921 Parkview St., Huntington, April 26, 0, 0, 1

Pams #8, 860 Adams Ave., Huntington, April 26, 0, 0, 1

Sheetz #427 Deli, 432 18th St. West, Huntington, April 28, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

Cox Landing Elementary, 6358 Cox Lane, Lesage, April 25, 0, 0, 0

Hampton Inn Huntington/Barboursville, 1 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, April 25, 0, 0, 0

Milton Piggly Wiggly (Deli), 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, April 25, 0, 0, 0

Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1 Mall Road #735, Barboursville, April 26, 0, 0, 0

Club Brass Room, 2421 3rd Ave., Huntington, April 26, 0, 0, 0

Joe Muggs (Books A Million), 120 Mall Road #120, Barboursville, April 26, 0, 0, 0

The Lighthouse, 119 Bridge St., Huntington, April 26, 0, 0, 0

Wild & Wonderful BBQ (Mobile), PO Box 803, Milton, April 26, 0, 0, 0

CSX Transportation-Huntington, 22nd 6th Ave., Huntington, April 28, 0, 0, 0

