Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Heritage Center, 101 13th St., Huntington, Oct. 21, 4, 1, 5.
Cabell County Schools Transportation Complex, 6370 Cox Lane, Lesage, Oct. 25, 1, 0, 2.
Priority foundation violations
Esquire Grill, 1 Esquire Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 25, 0, 1, 2.
Core violations
Roosters, 20 Pullman Square #310, Huntington, Oct. 21, 0, 0, 4.
Culloden Foodfair, 2198 E. US Route 60, Culloden, Oct. 21, 0, 0, 3.
Cabell Midland High School, 2300 E. US Route 60, Ona, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 2.
Starbucks, 61 Pullman Square, Huntington, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 1.
Culloden Foodfair (Deli), 2198 E. US Route 60, Culloden, Oct. 21, 0, 0, 1.
Arby’s, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Oct. 21, 0, 0, 1.
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Huntington, 6900 W. Country Club Drive, Huntington, Oct. 24, 0, 0, 1.
Prestera — Laurelwood, 432 6th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 23, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Rocky’s World of Ice Cream, 1215 E. US Route 60, Milton, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Sisters By Heart, 1215 E. US Route 60, Milton, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Knight’s Castle Oven, 2300 E. US Route 60, Ona, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 0.
Hickory Farms #11352, Huntington Mall Kiosk, Barboursville, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 0.
Cabell Midland High School Student Center, 2300 E. US Route 60, Ona, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 0.
Eighth Avenue Group Home, 1519 8th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Cammack Children’s Center, 64 West 6th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 21, 0, 0, 0.
Taps at Heritage, 210 11th Street #9, Huntington, Oct. 21, 0, 0, 0.