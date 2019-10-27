Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Roosters, 20 Pullman Square No. 310, Huntington, Oct. 10, 2, 1, 6.
Priority foundation violations
None.
Core violations
Frostop Drive Inn, 1449 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 2.
Tudors Biscuit World, 1411 Adams Ave., Huntington, Oct. 16, 0, 0, 1.
Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington, Oct. 10, 0, 0, 1.
Southside Marathon, Inc., 1002 9th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 2, 0, 0, 1.
Walmart No. 2244 Produce, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 9, 0, 0, 1.
Walmart No. 2244 Retail, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 9, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Rescare Monroe Avenue Group Home, 1319 Monroe Ave., Huntington, Oct. 16, 0, 0, 0.
Virginia Avenue Group Home, 821 Virginia Ave., Huntington, Oct. 16, 0, 0, 0.
6th Street West Group Home, 1036 West 6th St., Huntington, Oct. 16, 0, 0, 0.
Alcon Manufacturing North Mkt C, 2 Vision Lane, Lesage, Oct. 11, 0, 0, 0.
Alcon Manufacturing Main-Mkt C., 6065 Kyle Lane, Huntington, Oct. 11, 0, 0, 0.
Grayson Caring Hands, 828 Washington Ave., Huntington, Oct. 11, 0, 0, 0.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2151 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0.
CVS, 2901 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0.
Taco Bell, 2515 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0.
Trinity Church of God, 2688 3rd Ave., Huntington, Oct. 8, 0, 0, 0.
Walmart No. 2244 McDonalds, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 9, 0, 0, 0.
Walmart No. 2244 Deli, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 9, 0, 0, 0.
Walmart No. 2244 Bakery, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 9, 0, 0, 0.
Walmart No. 2244 Meat/Seafood, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 9, 0, 0, 0.