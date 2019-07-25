HUNTINGTON - Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
The list is sorted by critical violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, the date of the inspection, the noncritical violations, the critical violations and any remarks.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services, then Inspection Reports.
NONCRITICAL VIOLATIONS
The Union Pub & Grill, 1125 4th Ave., Huntington, June 24, 0, 8.
Main Street on Central, 646 Central Ave., Barboursville, June 28, 0, 3.
Sonic Drive-In, 3462 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville, June 28, 0, 2.
Subway, 3436 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville, June 28, 0, 2, 1 noncritical, corrected on site.
The Milton Twist, 325 E. Main St., Milton, June 25, 0, 2.
Huntington Mall McDonald's, 102 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 28, 0, 1.
McDonald's, 1067 E. Main St., Milton, June 25, 0, 0.