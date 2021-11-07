Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Tequila Grill, 5636 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 26, 1, 0, 1
Priority foundation violations
None.
Core violations
Red Lobster, 200 10th St., Huntington, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 3
Hibachi Master, No. 375 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 3
Adams Grocery, 6622 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 1
Dollar General Store No. 10597, No. 1 Wildwood Road, Ona, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 1
O’Charleys No. 373, 3060 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 27, 0, 0, 1
Sams Hot Dogs, 4448 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Oct. 29, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Aldi Food Store, 446 Adams Ave., Huntington, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Arby’s No. 6029, 2125 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Hampton Inn Kitchen, 177 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Oct. 19, 0, 0, 0
Adams Grocery (Deli), 6622 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 0
Subway — (8th Street), 733 9th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar No. 8310, 2101 8th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 0
Kroger Deli No. 792, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 18, 0, 0, 0
Alcon Manufacturing North (Mkt C), 2 Vision Lane, Lesage, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General No. 10527, 6594 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Oct. 25, 0, 0, 0
Pea Ridge Day Care, Inc. No. 2, 6208 Rosalind Road, Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0
Cabell County Career Technology, 1035 Norway Ave., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0
Speedway No. 9033, 2500 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0
Panera Bread, 905 Ring Road, Barboursville, Oct. 27, 0, 0, 0
Little General Store, 3498 US Route 60, Barboursville, Oct. 27, 0, 0, 0
Al’s NY Pizza, 5636 US Route 60 East No. 5, Huntington, Oct. 27, 0, 0, 0
Gina’s Lounge, 2501 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 27, 0, 0, 0
Walgreens No. 17117, 1138 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Oct. 27, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Supercenter No. 2244, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 28, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Supercenter No. 2244 (Retail), 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 28, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Supercenter No. 2244 (Deli), 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 28, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Fuel No. 2244, 3333 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Oct. 28, 0, 0, 0
CVS No. 4419, 505 Twentieth St., Huntington, Oct. 28, 0, 0, 0
Woodlands Retirement Community Kitchen, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, Oct. 28, 0, 0, 0
Speedway No. 9765, 1562 Madison Ave., Huntington, Oct. 28, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar Store No. 11494, 4446 Waverly Road, Huntington, Oct. 29, 0, 0, 0
Clarks Pump-N-Shop No. 5, 4408 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Oct. 29, 0, 0, 0