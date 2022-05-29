The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blox restaurant
Courtesy MetroCreative

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

Priority violations

None.

Priority foundation violations

None.

Core violations

Sam’s Hotdogs, 4448 Piedmont Road, Huntington, May 16, 0, 0, 3

Rapid Fire Pizza, 900 3rd Ave., Huntington, May 17, 0, 0, 2

Little General (Dunkin Donuts), 3498 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, May 16, 0, 0, 1

Marquee Cinema, 26 Pullman Square #232, Huntington, May 17, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

Big Loafer, 500 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, May 16, 0, 0, 0

Ebenezer Outreach Center, 1660 8th Ave., Huntington, May 16, 0, 0, 0

Econolodge, 3325 US Route 60, Huntington, May 16, 0, 0, 0

Great American Cookies, 673 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, May 16, 0, 0, 0

Scraggle Pop, 500 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, May 16, 0, 0, 0

Taco Bell, 3560 US Route 60, Barboursville, May 16, 0, 0, 0

Guyan Golf & Country Club, 5450 US 60 East, Barboursville, May 17, 0, 0, 0

Guyan Golf & Country Club (Downstairs), 5450 US 60 East, Barboursville, May 17, 0, 0, 0

Guyan Golf & Country Club (Upstairs), 5450 US 60 East, Barboursville, May 17, 0, 0, 0

Hampton Inn, 177 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, May 17, 0, 0, 0

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.