Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Nawab Indian Cuisine, 600 4th Avenue, Huntington, Sept. 4, 3, 0, 6.
Butter It Up, 809 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Sept. 6, 2, 0, 3.
Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Sept. 5, 2, 0, 2.
O'Charley's, 3060 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Sept. 4, 1, 1, 3.
Shonet's, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Sept. 4, 1, 0, 5.
3 Amigos, 3677 US Route 60, Barboursville, Sept. 5, 1, 0, 4.
Madison Park, 700 Madison Avenue, Huntington, Sept. 4, 1, 0, 0.
Priority foundation violations
Barnyard BBQ, 1600 Main Street, Milton, Sept. 4, 0, 1, 2.
Core violations
Tudors Biscuit World, 1202 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Sept. 5, 0, 0, 7.
Huntington Health & Rehab, 1720 17th Street, Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 4.
Walgreens #11980, 111 4th Avenue, Huntington, Sept. 4, 0, 0, 3.
Huntington Mart, 1117 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Sept. 5, 0, 0, 2.
Xuan Fusion, 6007 US Route 60, Barboursville, Sept. 5, 0, 0, 2.
Milton Elementary Pre-K, 1302 Main Street, Milton, Sept. 3, 0, 0, 2.
Salt Rock Elementary, 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock, Sept. 9, 0, 0, 1.
Woodlands-Community Kitchen, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, Sept. 6, 0, 0, 1.
Woodlands-Wing 6 Kitchen, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, Sept. 6, 0, 0, 1.
Captain D's #3521, 2123 5th Avenue, Huntington, Sept. 5, 0, 0, 1.
Rich Oil Station #5923, 3695 16th Street Road, Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
The Wild Ramp, 555 West 14th Street, Huntington, Sept. 4, 0, 0, 0.
Dollar General, 831 West 14th Street, Huntington, Sept. 4, 0, 0, 0.
The Woodlands Bistro, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, Sept. 6, 0, 0, 0.
Speedway #9926, 5702 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0.
Convenience Plus, 719 31st Street, Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0.
Kim's Kids, 686 Musgrave Court, Barboursville, Sept. 5, 0, 0, 0.
Wal-Mart Deli, 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Sept. 3, 0, 0, 0.
Wal-Mart Bakery, 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Sept. 3, 0, 0, 0.
Wal-Mart Seafood, 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Sept. 3, 0, 0, 0.
Wal-Mart Produce, 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Sept. 3, 0, 0, 0.
Chick-Fil-A, 404 Mall Road, Barboursville, Sept. 3, 0, 0, 0.
Prestera Center CSU, 216 Main Street, Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0.