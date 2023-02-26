Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Priority foundation violations
Tudor’s, 4300 US 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 16, 0, 2, 3
Little Caesars Pizza (Mobile), 5809 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 1, 2
My Time Restaurant, 1600 Main St., Milton, Feb. 13, 0, 1, 1
Z Brick Oven Pizza, 1037 7th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 1, 1
Towneplace Suites, 157 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 1, 0
Milton Senior Center, 1032 Church St., Milton, Feb. 16, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
La Famiglia, 1327 6th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 4
Giovanni’s Pizza, 1208 Trenol Road, Milton, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 4
Bahnhof, 745 7th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 3
Uncle Bill’s Pub & Grill, 3433 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 3
Cabell County Community Service, 724 10th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 1
Dollar General, 1890 US Route 60, Culloden, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
CVS, 278 Main St., Milton, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar, 290 Main St., Milton, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar, 2190 Virginia Ave., Culloden, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Go-Mart, 323 Summers Addition, Milton, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
The Human Bean, 5634 US Route 60, Huntington, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Underwood Senior Center, 632 9th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Walgreens, 1010 Main St., Milton, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Xuan Fusion Sushi, 6007 US Route 60, Barboursville, Feb. 13, 0, 0, 0
Abbey Shae Bakes (Mobile), 46 Private Drive 302, Proctorville, Feb. 14, 0, 0, 0
Sassy’s, 3421 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Comfort Inn, 249 Mall Road, Barboursville, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0
Best Western Huntington Mall Inn, 3441 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0
Burger King, 3210 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0
Children’s Place, 625 Richmond St., Huntington, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0
Mimi’s, 5636 US 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0
Mountain State Christian School, 1948 Martin Lane, Culloden, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0
Ona Elementary, 2701 Elementary Drive, Ona, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0
Same Old Place, 4537 US 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 5181 US 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0