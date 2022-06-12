Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Fat Patty’s, 1935 3rd Ave., Huntington, May 25, 1, 0, 6
Kennedy Center, 5800 Ohio River Road, Huntington, June 1, 1, 0, 3
Sonic No. 6847, 3323 US 60 East, Huntington, May 24, 1, 0, 2
Shonet’s Country Café, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, June 3, 1, 0, 2
Tower Foodfair-Deli, 6350 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 1, 1, 0, 1
Culloden Foodfair (Deli), 2198 US Route 60 East, Culloden, May 26, 1, 0, 0
Sonic Drive-In, 3323 US 60 East, Huntington, June 3, 1, 0, 0
Texas Roadhouse, 3100 US 60 East, Huntington, June 3, 1, 0, 0
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Frios, 5340 US Route 60 East No. 110, Huntington, June 1, 0, 1, 6
Barboursville HWY 55, 21 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, June 1, 0, 1, 2
Taco Bell No. 002601, 5181 US Route 60 East, Huntington, May 24, 0, 1, 1
Al’s NY Pizza, 5636 US 60 East No. 4, Barboursville, June 2, 0, 1, 0
CORE VIOLATIONS
Salt Rock Galaxy, 5600 Route 10, Salt Rock, May 27, 0, 0, 8
Crossroads Diner, 5499 Route 10, Salt Rock, May 27, 0, 0, 6
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3713, 970 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 3, 0, 0, 4
Dollar Tree No. 03994, 2957 5th Ave., Huntington, May 26, 0, 0, 3
Tudors, 327 Summers Addition, Milton, June 3, 0, 0, 3
Little Caesar’s, 6302 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, May 23, 0, 0, 2
Sheetz, 31 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, May 24, 0, 0, 2
Waffle House, 3458 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, May 25, 0, 0, 2
Birds Nest (J & S Sports Bar & Grill), 2349 Rear Adams Ave., Huntington, May 26, 0, 0, 2
Culloden Foodfair, 2198 US Route 60 East, Culloden, May 26, 0, 0, 2
Godfather’s Pizza, 5600 Route 10, Salt Rock, May 27, 0, 0, 2
Main Street on Central, 646 Central Ave., Barboursville, May 27, 0, 0, 2
Morrison’s Market, 5197 Route 10, Barboursville, May 27, 0, 0, 2
Salt Rock CCCSO, 5490 Route 10, Salt Rock, May 27, 0, 0, 2
The Lantern, 817 4th Ave., Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 2
4-H & FFA Youth Building, Route 2 150B, Milton, May 20, 0, 0, 1
Dollar Tree No. 00059, 2014 Thundering Herd Drive, Barboursville, May 23, 0, 0, 1
JB’S Gentlemen’s Club, 3530 US 60 East, Huntington, May 24, 0, 0, 1
The Human Bean, 5634 US 60 East, Barboursville, May 24, 0, 0, 1
Bob Evans Restaurant, 301 Mall Road, Barboursville, May 25, 0, 0, 1
Wendy’s, 4901 US Route 60 East, Huntington, May 25, 0, 0, 1
Fruth Pharmacy, 1419 US Route 60 East, Huntington, May 26, 0, 0, 1
Family Dollar No. 2189, 850 West 14th St., Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 1
Family Dollar Store No. 11665, 5158 Route 10, Barboursville, May 27, 0, 0, 1
Morrison’s Market (Deli), 5197 Route 10, Barboursville, May 27, 0, 0, 1
Sav-A-Lot, 4341 US Route 60 East, Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 1
Savannah’s Bistro, 1208 6th Ave., Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 1
Tower Foodfair, 6350 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 1, 0, 0, 1
Barboursville Dairy Queen, 6435 Route 60, Barboursville, June 2, 0, 0, 1
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 500 Mall Road No. 103, Barboursville, June 2, 0, 0, 1
Tequila Grill, 5636 US Route 60, Huntington, June 2, 0, 0, 1
Wendy’s, 404 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, June 2, 0, 0, 1
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 18 East Mall Road, Barboursville, June 3, 0, 0, 1
Steak-N-Shake, 3409 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 3, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Chick-Fil-A, 385 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, May 23, 0, 0, 0
Giovannis Pizza, 1208 Trenol Heights, Milton, May 23, 0, 0, 0
Green Revolution Juicing, 500 East Mall Road, Barboursville, May 23, 0, 0, 0
Grindstone Coffeeology, 500 Mall Road No. 340, Barboursville, May 23, 0, 0, 0
Menards, No. 1 Menards Drive, Barboursville, May 23, 0, 0, 0
Pam’s No. 5, 6308 US 60 East, Barboursville, May 23, 0, 0, 0
Days Inn Barboursville, 5196 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, May 24, 0, 0, 0
Nancy’s Market, 3310 Riverside, Huntington, May 24, 0, 0, 0
Nancy’s Market (Deli), 3310 Riverside, Huntington, May 24, 0, 0, 0
Pam’s No. 9, 3274 US 60 East, Huntington, May 24, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli), 31 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, May 24, 0, 0, 0
DirecTV / AVI, 2203 5th St. Road, Huntington, May 25, 0, 0, 0
Honey Baked Ham, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 222, Huntington, May 25, 0, 0, 0
My Other Wife’s Club, 907 9th St., Huntington, May 25, 0, 0, 0
The Butcher Shop, 5340 US 60 East, Huntington, May 25, 0, 0, 0
Twisted Grille, 4341 US 60 East, Huntington, May 25, 0, 0, 0
CVS, 5179 US Route 60, Huntington, May 26, 0, 0, 0
Cyprus Manor, 1436 7th Ave., Huntington, May 26, 0, 0, 0
Jims Steak & Spaghetti, 920 5th Ave., Huntington, May 26, 0, 0, 0
Monroe Head Start, 1100 Monroe Ave., Huntington, May 26, 0, 0, 0
Sarah’s Heart Childcare 2, 615 10th St. West, Huntington, May 26, 0, 0, 0
21 @ The Fredrick, 940 4th Ave., Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Bar None Sports Tavern & Grill, 335 14th St., Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Grayson Caring Hands, 828 Washington Ave., Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Howell’s Mill Christian Assembly, 99 Christian Camp Road, Ona, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Office Club, 1001 8th Ave., Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar Store No. 51, 5502 Route 10, Salt Rock, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar Store Subway, 5502 Route 10, Salt Rock, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Paula Vega Cakes & Cupcakes, 308 9th St., Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Rich Oil No. 3966, 5150 Route 10, Barboursville, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Same Old Place No. 3, 1501 Rear Washington, Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Taps at Heritage, 210 11th St. No. 9, Huntington, May 27, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 21 Perry Morris Square, Milton, June 1, 0, 0, 0
Marcos Pizza, 5222 US 60 East, Huntington, June 2, 0, 0, 0