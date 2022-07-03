Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Sheetz, 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 16, 1, 0, 0
The Stelli Delicatessan, 1112 4th Ave., Huntington, June 16, 1, 0, 0
Priority foundation violations
Little General No. 7700 (Deli), 3945 16th Street Road, Huntington, June 15, 0, 1, 5
Par Mar Store No. 198, 1002 9th Ave., Huntington, June 21, 0, 1, 1
Little Caesars, 100 7th Ave., Huntington, June 13, 0, 1, 1
Butter It Up, 809 3rd Ave. No. 7, Huntington, June 15, 0, 1, 1
Giovanni’s of Westmoreland, 4624 Waverly Road, Huntington, June 15, 0, 1, 1
Sheetz (Deli), 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, June 13, 0, 1, 0
Subway, 3436 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 16, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Little General No. 7700 (Retail), 3945 16th Street Road, Huntington, June 15, 0, 0, 5
Fazolis, 1310 3rd Ave., Huntington, June 16, 0, 0, 4
Jewel City Seafood, 1317 4th Ave., Huntington, June 24, 0, 0, 3
Arby’s, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, June 13, 0, 0, 3
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 5110 US Route 60 East, Huntington, June 13, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz, 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, June 13, 0, 0, 1
Bob Evans No. 4, 606 3rd Ave., Huntington, June 15, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz Inc (Deli), 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 16, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Guyan Grill & Country Club, 5450 US Route 60 East, Huntington, June 22, 0, 0, 0
Waffle House, 4384 US Route 60 East, Huntington, June 23, 0, 0, 0
Cam’s Ham, 809 1st St., Huntington, June 13, 0, 0, 0
Greenside Indoor Golf, 340 Washington Ave., Huntington, June 15, 0, 0, 0
KOA, 290 Fox Fire Road, Milton, June 15, 0, 0, 0
The Wing Place, 809 3rd Ave. No. 9, Huntington, June 15, 0, 0, 0
Tudors, 1411 Adams Ave., Huntington, June 15, 0, 0, 0
AVI, 2010 2nd Ave., Huntington, June 16, 0, 0, 0
Ice Cream Guy (Mobile), 3190 King Road, Barboursville, June 16, 0, 0, 0
Smoke Time Sam’s No. 5, 540 4th Ave., Huntington, June 16, 0, 0, 0