The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

Priority violations

Little Caesars Pizza, 2889 5th Ave., Huntington, July 28, 2, 2, 9

Priority foundation violations

Wyngate Senior Living, 750 Peyton St., Barboursville, July 27, 0, 1, 0

Marco’s Pizza, 209 East Main St., Milton, July 27, 0, 1, 0

Core violations

Subway, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, July 27, 0, 0, 4

Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3713, 970 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 27, 0, 0, 2

Little General Store, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 2

Godfathers Pizza, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 2

Milton Exxon, 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, July 27, 0, 0, 1

Rocky Tops Pizza, 3436 Route 60, Barboursville, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

Paradise Donuts (Inside Marco’s Pizza), 209 East Main St., Milton, July 27, 0, 0, 0

Milton Exxon (Deli), 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, July 27, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Seafood), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Produce), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Bakery), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0

Walmart Store No. 5296 (Deli), 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0

Cabell Midland High School Band Boosters (Mobile), 2300 US Route 60 East, Ona, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0

Hovah Hall Underwood Children’s Home, 2586 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0

Pressley Ridge Grant Gardens, 2580 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0

Arby’s, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.