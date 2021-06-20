Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
None.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1 Mall Road #735, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 2, 0
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 500 Mall Road #103, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 1, 1
CORE VIOLATIONS
Billy Bobs Wonderland, 5 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 6
Sheetz Inc. #427, 432 18th St. West, Huntington, June 2, 0, 0, 3
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2151 5th Ave., Huntington, June 2, 0, 0, 2
Subway, 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 2
Taco Bell, 2515 5th Ave., Huntington, June 2, 0, 0, 1
Paradise Donuts, 5222 US Route 60, Huntington, June 7, 0, 0, 1
Big Loafer, 404 Huntington Mall Road #600, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Sheetz #427 Deli, 432 18th St. West, Huntington, June 2, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 3560 East US Route 60, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 0
Marco’s Pizza, 5222 US Route 60, Huntington, June 7, 0, 0, 0
Joe Muggs, 120 Mall Road #120, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 0
Green Revolution Juicing, 500 East Mall Road, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 0