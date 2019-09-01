Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Tudors Biscuit World, 422 29th St., Huntington, Aug. 17, 1, 0, 9.
Sho Gun Japanese Steakhouse, 3420 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 21, 1, 0, 3.
Priority foundation violations
American Legion Post, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 2, 2.
Kroger Deli/Bakery, 6360 US Route 60, Barboursville, Aug. 16, 0, 2, 1.
DAV, 930 7th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 1, 2.
Core violations
Jolly Pirates Donuts, 4520 Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 7.
Strike Zone Bowling Center, 141 Eastern Heights, Huntington, Aug. 17, 0, 0, 6.
Save-A-Lot, 4341 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 4.
Marshall Hall of Fame, 857 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 3.
Robert Newlon Airport (Mobile), 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 3.
Pizza Hut, 1540 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 17, 0, 0, 2.
Truckin Cheesey (Mobile), RR1 Box 131, Salt Rock, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Stats Bar & Grill, 6349 US Route 60, Barboursville, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0.
Legg Room Too, 621 9th St., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0.
The Stadium, 1441 4th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0.
Tulsi at the Market (Juice Bar), 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0.
Tulsi at the Market (Retail), 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0.
Kustom Kreams, 1456 4th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0.
The Wild Ramp, 555 West 14th St., Huntington, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0.
Marcos Pizza, 34 Diamond Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0.
Fleshers House, 5450 US Route 60, Huntington, 1/0/1900, 0, 0, 0.
Krogers - Starbucks, 6360 US Route 60, Barboursville, Aug. 16, 0, 0, 0.
Sarah's Heart Child Care 2, 615 10th St. West, Huntington, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 0.
Super 8 Motel, 3090 16th Street Road, Huntington, Aug. 21, 0, 0, 0.
Eastwood Learning Center, 5730 Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 0.