Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violationsBombshells Burgers & BBQ Diner, 2134 5th Street Road, Huntington, Jan. 27, 1, 0, 0
Priority foundation violationsBarboursville Comfort Inn, 249 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 26, 0, 1, 0
Core violationsCaptain D’s #3521, 2123 5th Ave. #A-1, Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 2
Clark’s Pump N Shop #11, 1584 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 2
Subway, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 2
La Famiglia, 1327 6th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 2
St. Mark’s Lounge, 932 4th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 24, 0, 0, 1
Best Western Huntington Mall, 3441 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 1
Dairy Queen, 1939 Adams Ave., Huntington, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 1
Luke’s Place, 222 4th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 1
Z Brick Oven Pizza, 1037 7th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 1
No violations found1837 Market, One John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Jan. 24, 0, 0, 0
Wyngate Senior Living, 750 Peyton St., Huntington, Jan. 24, 0, 0, 0
Kroger Store, 6360 US Route 60, Barboursville, Jan. 24, 0, 0, 0
Clarks Pump-N-Shop #54, 532 Bridge St., Huntington, Jan. 24, 0, 0, 0
McDonald’s, 1067 East Main St., Milton, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 0
Paradise Donuts (Inside Marco’s Pizza), 209 East Main St., Milton, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 0
Marco’s Pizza, 209 East Main St., Milton, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon (Deli), 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon, 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 0
Milton Elem. Pre-K, 1302 West Main St., Milton, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 0
Hite-Saunders Elementary, 3708 Green Valley Road, Huntington, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 0
Hardees, 1701 Washington Ave., Huntington, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 0
KFC, 315 Washington Ave., Huntington, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 0
Little Caesars, 2889 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 0
Camden Market, 3002 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Jan. 26, 0, 0, 0
The Wild Ramp, 555 West 14th St., Huntington, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 0
The Wild Ramp Kitchen, 555 West 14th St., Huntington, Jan. 27, 0, 0, 0
A.D. Lewis Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 0