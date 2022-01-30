The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Blox restaurant
Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

Priority violations

None found.

Priority foundation violations

None found.

Core violations

Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3713, 970 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 19, 0, 0, 4

Baskin-Robbins, 1598 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Jan. 21, 0, 0, 4

Gabe’s, 3110 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 1

Speedway No. 9791, 2801 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 1

Speedway No. 9766, 2498 3rd Ave., Huntington, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

River Park Hospital, 1230 6th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 19, 0, 0, 0

Ridge Kids Academy, 5945 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 0

Chick-Fil-A, 385 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 0

Family Dollar No. 32947, 527 31st St., Huntington, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 0

9th Street Diner, 534 9th St., Huntington, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 0

Big Lots No. 4690, 5636 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 0

Wholi Moli, 920 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 18, 0, 0, 0

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Huntington, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington, Jan. 19, 0, 0, 0

Dunkin Donuts, 3498 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 19, 0, 0, 0

Go-Mart No. 104, 2207 5th Street Road, Huntington, Jan. 19, 0, 0, 0

Starbucks Coffee, 900 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 21, 0, 0, 0

Dippin Dots, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 21, 0, 0, 0

