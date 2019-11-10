Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Hibachi Steak House, 839 4th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 29, 4, 0, 5.
Hibachi Steak House, 839 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 1, 3, 0, 2.
Gino’s Pizza Parlor & Public Pub, 2501 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 31, 2, 0, 20.
Sam’s Hot Dog Stand, 2885 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 17, 1, 1, 19.
Gino’s Pizza of 10th St., 943 9th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 31, 1, 0, 19.
Core violations
Delta Hotels by Marriott, 800 3rd Ave., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 7.
Par Mar No. 36, 2207 8th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 4.
Dollar General, 2725 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 3.
Tudors, 422 29th St., Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 3.
Rich Oil, 201 Bridge St., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 2.
Marquee Cinema, No. 26 Pullman Square, Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 2.
Barboursville Moose, 4341 Route 60, Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 2.
Bob Evans, 121 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 2.
Community of Grace U.M.C., 225 28th St., Huntington, Oct. 29, 0, 0, 2.
Kiwanis Day Care Center, 71 Washington Ave., Huntington, Oct. 29, 0, 0, 1.
Java Joes, 3914 3rd Ave., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 1.
Gino’s Pizza (1), 288 E. Main St., Milton, Oct. 30, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
New Beginnings Child Care, 4520 Prices Creek Road, Huntington, Nov. 1, 0, 0, 0.
A Better Place, 6577 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Dollar General, 6544 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Rt 2 Mini Mart, 5844 Ohio River Road, Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Austin’s @ the Market, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Bottled Up @ The Market, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Mountain State Christian School, 1948 Martin Lane, Culloden, Oct. 30, 0, 0, 0.
Midway City Opry, 2198 Virginia Ave., Culloden, Oct. 30, 0, 0, 0.
Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex, 26th and 5th avenues, Huntington, Oct. 30, 0, 0, 0.
Econo Lodge, 3325 US Route 60, Huntington, Oct. 29, 0, 0, 0.