The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blox restaurant
Courtesy MetroCreative

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

Priority violations

VFW No. 9738, 227 Main St., Huntington, March 2, 1, 1, 1

Priority foundation violations

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Barboursville, 5350 East Route 60, Huntington, March 2, 0, 1, 1

Core violations

Tudors, 6423 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 4, 0, 0, 4

Fazoli’s No. 5072, 5120 US Route 60 East, Huntington, March 1, 0, 0, 3

Wendy’s, 3080 16th Street Road, Huntington, March 1, 0, 0, 1

Mountwest Community & Tech College, 1648 8th Ave., Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 1

Par Mar Store (Deli), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, March 2, 0, 0, 1

Par Mar Store (Retail), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, March 2, 0, 0, 1

Valley Choice II, 3041 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 1

Cracker Barrel, 3 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, March 4, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

Taco Bell, 3335 US Route 60, Huntington, March 1, 0, 0, 0

Hovah Hall Underwood Children’s Home, 2586 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, March 2, 0, 0, 0

The Woodlands Bistro, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 0

Woodlands-Wing 6 Kitchen, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, March 2, 0, 0, 0

Chateau Grove Senior Living, No. 6 Chateau Grove Lane, Barboursville, March 4, 0, 0, 0

Lil Creamer Hawaiian Shave Ice (Mobile), 2545 8th Ave., Huntington, March 4, 0, 0, 0

Suzcatering, 1879 McComas Road, Barboursville, March 4, 0, 0, 0

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.