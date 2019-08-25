Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
El Ranchito, 2010 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 14, 3, 0, 3.
Childrens Place, 625 Richmond St., Huntington, Aug. 15, 1, 0, 0.
Playmates Preschool & CC, 418 Bridge St., Huntington, Aug. 15, 1, 0, 0.
Rio Grande, 2595 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 14, 1, 0, 0.
Clarks Pump & Shop (Retail), 603 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 14, 1, 0, 0.
Priority foundation violations
Speedway No. 9765, 1562 Madison Ave., Huntington, Aug. 15, 0, 1, 2.
Pizza Hut, 1540 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 14, 0, 1, 1.
Monty's Original Pizza, 815 6th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 14, 0, 1, 0.
Core violations
Speedway No. 9766, 2498 3rd Ave., Huntington, Aug. 14, 0, 0, 4.
Long John Silvers, 5644 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 16, 0, 0, 3.
KFC Tri State Foods Inc., 315 Washington Ave., Huntington, Aug. 15, 0, 0, 3.
CVS, 447 Washington Ave., Huntington, Aug. 15, 0, 0, 2.
Aldi Food Store, 446 Adams Ave., Huntington, Aug. 15, 0, 0, 1.
Fruth Pharmacy, 125 7th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 15, 0, 0, 1.
Olive Garden, 12 Mall Road, Barboursville, Aug. 13, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Mimosa Manor, 1426 6th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 16, 0, 0, 0.
Waffle House, 4384 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 15, 0, 0, 0.
Clarks Pump-n-Shop, 4408 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Aug. 15, 0, 0, 0.
Monte Alban, 4341 US Route 60 East No. 105, Huntington, Aug. 13, 0, 0, 0.
Prestera Center, 5600 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 13, 0, 0, 0.
Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, 2445 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 14, 0, 0, 0.
Walgreens, 6414 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Aug. 9, 0, 0, 0.