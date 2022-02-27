The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

Priority violations

Milton Piggly Wiggly, 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Feb. 16, 1, 0, 1

Priority foundation violations

None.

Core violations

Dollar General #8887, 4341 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 2

Walgreens #11980, 111 4th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 2

Family Dollar #1448, 290 East Main St., Milton, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 2

26th Street Drinkery, 40 26th St., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 2

Legg Room Too, 621 9th St., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 2

Scratches’ Place, 249 25th St., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 2

Cabell County Community Service Org, 724 10th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 1

Tobacco Barn Inc., 500 East Main St., Milton, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 1

Annie’s Room, 804 Washington Ave., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 1

Joli’s On Route 60, 3442 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 1

Sheetz #547 (Deli), 2251 Fifth Ave., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 1

Susie’s Room II, 101 7th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

Davis Creek Elementary, 6330 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Feb. 14, 0, 0, 0

Dollar General Store, 6310 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Feb. 14, 0, 0, 0

Gimme 5 Café, 5170 US Route 60, Huntington, Feb. 14, 0, 0, 0

Little General Store, 5877 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Feb. 14, 0, 0, 0

Bahnhof, 745 7th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0

Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0

Huntingotn First Church of the Nazarene, 321 30th St., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0

Mimosa Manor, 1424 6th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0

Speedway #9926, 5702 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Feb. 15, 0, 0, 0

CVS #10566, 278 East Main St., Milton, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0

Milton Senior Center, 1032 Church St., Milton, Feb. 16, 0, 0, 0

Bobby G’s, 601 West 14th St., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 0

Fuel Counter, 6007 US Route 30 East #314, Barboursville, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 0

Sheetz #547 (Retail), 2251 Fifth Ave., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 0

The Stadium, 1441 4th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 0

The Stonewall, 820 7th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 0

Twisted Grille, 6357 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 17, 0, 0, 0

The Marshall University Foundation Inc., 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Feb. 18, 0, 0, 0

