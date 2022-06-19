Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Tortilla Factory, 3419 US Route 60, Barboursville, June 7, 4, 1, 1
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1135 3rd Ave., Huntington, June 8, 1, 0, 2
Jimmy Johns, 1418 4th Ave., Huntington, June 10, 1, 0, 2
Priority foundation violations
The Village @ Riverview, 1356 Riverview Drive, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 1, 2
Charley’s Philly Steak, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 6, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
Captain D’s #3521, 2123 5th Ave. #A-1, Huntington, June 8, 0, 0, 5
Dairy Queen, 1939 Adams Ave., Huntington, June 8, 0, 0, 4
Hibachi Master, #375 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, June 9, 0, 0, 4
Speedway #9750, 1531 6th Ave., Huntington, June 9, 0, 0, 2
Dollar General #916, 19 Perry Morris Square, Milton, June 10, 0, 0, 2
Clark’s Pump N Shop #11, 1584 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, June 7, 0, 0, 1
Sbarro, 500 Mall Road #670, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 1
Subway, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, June 10, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Blue Knights, 2018 8th Ave., Huntington, June 6, 0, 0, 0
Candy Craze, 404 Huntington Mall Road #610, Barboursville, June 6, 0, 0, 0
Drug Emporium, 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 6, 0, 0, 0
Drug Emporium (Growler Station), 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 6, 0, 0, 0
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Huntington, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington, June 6, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar Store #32360, 6401 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 6, 0, 0, 0
Gabe’s, 3110 US Route 60, Huntington, June 6, 0, 0, 0
Grumpy Garys, 1206 4th Ave., Huntington, June 6, 0, 0, 0
Delta Hotels, 800 3rd Ave., Huntington, June 7, 0, 0, 0
Fruth Pharmacy, 125 7th Ave., Huntington, June 7, 0, 0, 0
O’Charleys, 3060 Champion Drive, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 0
Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland, 100 Weathholt Drive, Ona, June 7, 0, 0, 0
Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland (Meadows House), 102 Weathholt Drive, Ona, June 7, 0, 0, 0
Sinners & Saints Bar, 6007 US 60 East, Barboursville, June 7, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar, 527 31st St., Huntington, June 8, 0, 0, 0
Dippin Dots, 500 Huntington Mall Road #9093T, Barboursville, June 9, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General #15229, 318 Norway Ave., Huntington, June 9, 0, 0, 0
Jacks Sunoco, 1006 Washington Ave., Huntington, June 9, 0, 0, 0
Pulp Juice & Smoothie Bar, 5258 US 60, Huntington, June 9, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz — (Deli), 740 6th Ave., Huntington, June 9, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz — (Retail), 740 6th Ave., Huntington, June 9, 0, 0, 0
Calamity J Grill & Bar, 1555 3rd Ave., Huntington, June 10, 0, 0, 0
Luigi’s, 4341 US 60 East #105, Huntington, June 10, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon, 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, June 10, 0, 0, 0
Milton Exxon (Deli), 1420 Johns Creek Road, Milton, June 10, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar Store #36, 2207 8th Ave., Huntington, June 10, 0, 0, 0
Subway, 2055 5th Ave., Huntington, June 10, 0, 0, 0
Wendy’s, 1300 Johns Creek Road, Milton, June 10, 0, 0, 0