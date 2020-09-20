Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
MU Early Education Steam Center, 1 John Marshall Drive 118 Corbly Hall, Huntington, Sept. 8, 1, 0, 0
Priority foundation violations
Fat Pattys, 3401 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 8, 0, 2, 3
Panera Bread, 905 Ring Road, Barboursville, Sept. 8, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 East #312, Barboursville, Sept. 8, 0, 0, 3
Gino’s Pizza (1), 288 East Main Street, Milton, Sept. 12, 0, 0, 3
Stogies Inc., 3477 US Route 60 East, Huntington, 8/31, 0, 0, 1
Dollar General, 831 West 14th Street, Huntington, Sept. 9, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz Inc. #427, 432 18th Street West, Huntington, Sept. 9, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz #427 (Deli), 432 18th Street West, Huntington, Sept. 9, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Woodlands Retirement Community Kitchen, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 0
Woodlands — Wing 6 Kitchen, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 0
Gimmie 5 Café, 5170 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 0
Steak-N-Shake, 3409 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 0
Big Lots #4690, 5636 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 0
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Huntingotn, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington, Sept. 4, 0, 0, 0
IHOP, 130 Mall Road, Barboursville, Sept. 4, 0, 0, 0
Aldi, 35 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Sept. 4, 0, 0, 0
The Wild Ramp, 555 West 14th Street, Huntington, Sept. 9, 0, 0, 0
Wendy’s, 1300 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Sept. 12, 0, 0, 0
Sisters By Heart, 1215 East Route 60, Milton, Sept. 12, 0, 0, 0