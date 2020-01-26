Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
China House, 5636 US Route 60 East No. 6, Huntington, Jan. 16, 3, 1, 3
Sonny & Sharie’s Hillbilly Hot Dogs, 6951 Ohio River Road, Lesage, Jan. 15, 1, 1, 2
Barnyard BBQ, 1600 West Main Street, Milton, Jan. 14, 1, 0, 4
Hite-Saunders Elementary, 3708 Green Valley Road, Huntington, Jan. 14, 1, 0, 1
Priority foundation violations
Perk Place, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Jan. 13, 0, 1, 0
Pressley Ridge, 2580 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, Jan. 17, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Kroger Deli-Bakery, 19 7th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 15, 0, 0, 4
Kroger Store, 19 7th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 15, 0, 0, 4
Speedway No. 9033, 2500 5th Street Road, Huntington, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 4
Par Mar Store (Retail), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 3
Jolly Pirate Donuts, 4526 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 2
Ona Elementary, 2701 Elementary Drive, Ona, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 2
Paramount Senior Living (Meadows House), 100 Weathholt Drive, Ona, Jan. 16, 0, 0, 2
Dollar General No. 1693, 700 Central Avenue, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 1
Applebee’s, 19 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 16, 0, 0, 1
Paramount Senior Living, 100 Weathholt Drive, Ona, Jan. 16, 0, 0, 1
Pea Ridge Baptist Church, 5945 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, Jan. 15, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Best Western Huntington Mall Inn, 3441 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 0
Subway, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 0
Heartbeat Café, 2900 1st Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar Store (Deli), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0
Meadows Elementary, 1601 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0
Milton Elementary, 1201 Pike Street, Milton, Jan. 17, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Comfort Inn, 249 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 17, 0, 0, 0
Bob Evans, 301 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 15, 0, 0, 0
Southern X-Posure, 2 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 16, 0, 0, 0
Fifth Avenue Baptist Nursery & Preschool, 1135 5th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 15, 0, 0, 0
Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House, 920 5th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 15, 0, 0, 0