The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blox restaurant
Courtesy MetroCreative

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

None.

PRIORITY FOUNDATION

VIOLATIONS

None.

CORE VIOLATIONS

China One, 6007 US Route 60 East #106, Barboursville, Sept. 28, 0, 0, 4

Giovanni’s Pizza, 6440 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 28, 0, 0, 2

Christopher’s Eats, 5340 US Route 60 #102, Barboursville, Sept. 29, 0, 0, 2

Ray’s Giovanni’s, 1208 Trenol Road, Milton, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 1

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Mountwest Community & Tech College, 1648 8th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0

Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0

Christ Temple Church (2nd Kitchen), 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0

Twisted Grille (Mobile), 6357 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 6007 US Route 60 East #107, Barboursville, Sept. 28, 0, 0, 0

Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., Barboursville, Sept. 28, 0, 0, 0

Days Inn, 5196 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 0

Towne Place, 157 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 0

Milton Piggly Wiggly (Deli), 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 0

Gino’s Pizza (1), 288 East Main St., Milton, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 0

Dollar General #10251, 1890 US Route 60, Culloden, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 0

Family Dollar Store #1401, 2190 Virginia Ave., Culloden, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 0

Mountain State Christian School, 1948 Martin Lane, Culloden, Sept. 30, 0, 0, 0

Fat Pattys, 3401 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 29, 0, 0, 0

Doubletree, 1001 3rd Ave., Huntington, 10/1, 0, 0, 0

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.