Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Days Inn of Huntington, 5196 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 21, 2, 0, 6.
West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant, 1360 Madison Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 17, 1, 1, 6.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1135 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 27, 1, 0, 3.
Winstons #2, 3266 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 21, 1, 0, 1.
Priority foundation violations
Firehouse Subs, 1548 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 8, 0, 3, 1.
Core violations
O’Casey’s Saloon, 2100 US Route 60, Ona, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 7.
V Club, 741 6th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 4.
Scratch’s Bar & Grill, 249 25th Street, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 4.
Woodlands Retirement Community Kitchen, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, Dec. 30, 0, 0, 4.
Paradise Donuts, 5222 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 8, 0, 0, 3.
Shogun Steakhouse, 3420 US Route 60, Barboursville, Jan. 7, 0, 0, 3.
La Famiglia, 1327 6th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 3, 0, 0, 3.
Redman Bingo, 1759 Adams Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 3.
Woodlands (Wing 6 Kitchen), 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, Dec. 30, 0, 0, 3.
China Max, 370 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 8, 0, 0, 2.
Java Joe’s Café, 2458 US Route 60, Ona, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 2.
Dollar General #15229, 318 Norway Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 2.
Sunshine Café, 4756 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 2.
KFC, 5350 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 8, 0, 0, 1.
Milton Twist, 325 Main Street, Milton, Jan. 8, 0, 0, 1.
Village of Riverview, 1356 Riverview Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 7, 0, 0, 1.
Pam’s #8, 860 Adams Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 1.
Stewarts Original Hotdogs, 2445 5th Avenue, Huntington, Dec. 27, 0, 0, 1.
Java Joe’s Café, 1974 US Route 60 East, Culloden, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Taco Bell, 111 Kinetic Park Drive, Huntington, Jan. 10, 0, 0, 0.
McDonalds, 1067 Main Street, Milton, Jan. 8, 0, 0, 0.
Milton Senior Center, 1032 Church Street, Milton, Jan. 10, 0, 0, 0.
Bobby G’s, 601 14th Street, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0.
The Office Club, 1008 8th Avenue, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0.
Winstons #2, 3266 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0.
Days Inn of Huntington, 5196 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0.
Doing Life Better, 5000 Pleasant View Road, Huntington, Dec. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Dollar Tree #3131, 5636 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 21, 0, 0, 0.
Westmoreland Nutrition Center, 3609 Hughes Rear Street, Huntington, Dec. 30, 0, 0, 0.