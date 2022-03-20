Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
None.
Priority foundation violations
None.
Core violations
Chilis Grill & Bar, 925 Mall Road, Barboursville, March 10, 0, 0, 5
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 312, Barboursville, March 11, 0, 0, 3
Krish Gas, 1353 Madison Ave., Huntington, March 7, 0, 0, 2
Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, March 8, 0, 0, 2
Uncle Bill’s Pub & Grill, 3433 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 10, 0, 0, 2
Christopher’s Eats, 5340 US Route 60 No. 102, Barboursville, March 11, 0, 0, 2
Go-Mart No. 59, 4901 US Route 60 East, Huntington, March 7, 0, 0, 1
Save A Lot No. 111, 920 West 14th Street, Huntington, March 7, 0, 0, 1
Stewarts Original Hotdogs, 2445 5th Ave., Huntington, March 8, 0, 0, 1
Cammack Children’s Center, 64 West 6th Ave., Huntington, March 9, 0, 0, 1
Harless Dining Hall, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, March 9, 0, 0, 1
Starbucks, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, March 9, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz (Deli), 740 6th Ave., Huntington, March 10, 0, 0, 1
Southside Marathon, Inc., 1002 9th Ave., Huntington, March 10, 0, 0, 1
The Woods Bar, 1212 4th Ave., Huntington, March 11, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Cabell Huntington Hospital (Snack Bar), 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, March 8, 0, 0, 0
Perk Place, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, March 8, 0, 0, 0
The Corner Hoagies & Hops, 801 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 8, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., Huntington, March 10, 0, 0, 0
Explorer Academy, 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington, March 10, 0, 0, 0
Sassy’s, 3421 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, March 10, 0, 0, 0
Dominos, 525 20th St., Huntington, March 11, 0, 0, 0