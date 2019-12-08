Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
El Ranchito No. 2, 2010 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 22, 3, 2, 6.
Halls Assisted Living, 2910 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 21, 1, 2, 1.
Margaritas, 1315 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 15, 1, 1, 4.
Julians Market Deli, 1049 12th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 19, 1, 0, 11.
Nuestro Rio Grande, 914 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 20, 1, 0, 6.
McDonalds, 116 5th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 19, 1, 0, 0.
Priority foundation violations
Golden Corral, 5177 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Nov. 22, 0, 1, 9.
The Peddler, 835 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 1, 4.
St. Mary’s Medical Center, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, Nov. 21, 0, 1, 1.
Sarah’s Heart Child Care II, 615 10th St. West, Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 1, 1.
Core violations
Salt Rock Galaxy, 5600 Route 10, Salt Rock, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 14.
Little Caesars Pizza, 100 7th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 7.
Gino’s Pizza of 14th St., 1401 Washington Ave., Huntington, Nov. 19, 0, 0, 7.
Tequila Grill, 5636 US Route 60 E., Huntington, Nov. 21, 0, 0, 5.
Billy Bobs Wonderland, 5 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 4.
Margaritas, 1315 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 4.
Family Dollar No. 8310, 2101 8th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 21, 0, 0, 3.
Lulu Mart, 1353 Madison Ave., Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 3.
Julians Market, 1049 12th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 19, 0, 0, 3.
Godfathers Pizza, 5600 Route 10, Salt Rock, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 3.
Crossroads Diner, 5499 Route 10, Salt Rock, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 3.
Panera Bread, 905 Ring Road, Barboursville, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 2.
Sycamore Place, 1351 Charleston Ave., Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 2.
El Ranchito, 1325 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Nov. 19, 0, 0, 2.
Chateau Grove Senior Living, No. 6 Chateau Grove Lane, Barboursville, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 2.
Chick-Fil-A, 148 Melody Farms Road, Barboursville, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 2.
Mimosa Manor, 1424 6th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 1.
7 Eleven No. 35941H, 1434 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 19, 0, 0, 1.
Children’s Place Inc., 625 Richmond St., Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 1.
Mountwest Café, One Mountwest Café, Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 1.
Bodimers Country Store, 518 West 14th St., Huntington, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 1.
Peace Love & Little Donuts, 803 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 15, 0, 0, 1.
Bob Evans No. 46, 606 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 15, 0, 0, 1.
Par Mar Store Subway, 5502 Route 10, Salt Rock, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 1.
Par Mar Store No. 51, 5502 Route 10, Salt Rock, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Wyngate Senior Living, 750 Peyton St., Barboursville, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 0.
Little General Store Deli, 3945 16th Street Road, Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 0.
Little General Store, 3945 16th Street Road, Huntington, Nov. 20, 0, 0, 0.
Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., Barboursville, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0.
The Peddler, 835 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 22, 0, 0, 0.