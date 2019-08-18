Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Gimmie 5 Cafe, 5170 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 8, 5, 2, 2.
Let's Eat, 210 11th Street #3, Huntington, Aug. 8, 4, 1, 1.
Tudors Biscuit World, 422 29th Street, Huntington, Aug. 10, 1, 1, 11.
Cook Out, 416 25th Street, Huntington, Aug. 7, 1, 1, 1.
China One, 6007 US Route 60, Barboursville, Aug. 8, 1, 0, 1.
Priority foundation violations
Recovery Point of Huntington, 2504 9th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 1, 0.
Core violations
Golden Corral, 5177 Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 9, 0, 0, 9.
Family Dollar Store, 4446 Waverly Road, Huntington, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 5.
Crossroads Diner, 5499 Route 10, Salt Rock, 7/30, 0, 0, 4.
Cold Stone Creamery, 10 Pullman Square, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 4.
HWY 55 of Huntington, 811 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 8, 0, 0, 3.
Giovanni's of Westmoreland, 4624 Waverly Road, Huntington, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 3.
Holy Smoke BBQ, 585 5th Street West, Huntington, Aug. 7, 0, 0, 3.
Guyan Golf & Country Club, 5450 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 6, 0, 0, 3.
Starbucks, 61 Pullman Square, Huntington, Aug. 8, 0, 0, 2.
Cabell County Community Service Org., 724 10th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 2.
Sam's Hot Dogs, 4448 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 2.
Cal's Lounge Inc., 3663 US Route 60, Barboursville, Aug. 7, 0, 0, 2.
Hal Greer Boulevard BP, 1584 Hal Greer Boulevard, Huntington, Aug. 6, 0, 0, 2.
Dipping Dots, 9093T Huntington Mall, Barboursville, Aug. 8, 0, 0, 2.
Tudor's Biscuit, 4300 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 2.
Huntington City Mission, 1030 7th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 1.
Sheetz (Retail), 740 6th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Fuel Center, 809 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 8, 0, 0, 0.
Enterprise Child Care Center, 2021 West 5th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 2, 0, 0, 0.
Starbucks Coffee, 900 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 6, 0, 0, 0.
Little General Store, 3498 US Route 60, Barboursville, Aug. 6, 0, 0, 0.
Little General Store, 5877 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Aug. 5, 0, 0, 0.
Fratelli's, 6007 US Route 60, Barboursville, Aug. 6, 0, 0, 0.
Joe Mugg's, 120 Mall Road, Barboursville, Aug. 8, 0, 0, 0.
Chick-Fil-A, 148 Melody Farms, Barboursville, Aug. 8, 0, 0, 0.
Smoke Em If You Got Em BBQ, 408 4th Street, Huntington, Aug. 7, 0, 0, 0.
DAV, 930 7th Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0.