Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Delta Hotels by Marriott Huntington Downtown, 800 3rd Ave., Huntington, July 30, 1, 1, 4
Priority foundation violations
The Village @ Riverview, 1356 Riverview Drive, Barboursville, July 24, 0, 1, 1
American Legion Post No. 177, 6024 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 28, 0, 1, 1
Tower Foodfair (Deli), 6350 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
China Max, 370 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 0, 5
Subway, 3436 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 30, 0, 0, 2
Great American Cookies, 673 Huntington Mall, Barboursville, July 24, 0, 0, 1
Sheetz, 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 0, 1
Valley Choice, Inc., 4642 US Route 60 East, Huntington, July 28, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Hovah Hall Underwood Children’s Home, 2586 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, July 28, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz Inc (Deli), 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 0, 0
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3713, 970 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 0, 0
Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs, 5965 US Route 60, Barboursville, July 30, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell No. 002601, 5181 US Route 60 East, Huntington, July 30, 0, 0, 0
Scootin Noodles (Mobile), 26 Diamond Drive, Barboursville, July 29, 0, 0, 0
Truckin’ Cheesy (Mobile), RR1 131, Salt Rock, July 27, 0, 0, 0