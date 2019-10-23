HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s HIV cluster appears to be leveling off, with nearly no additional growth over the past month.
Just one new case has been reported so far in October, according to the West Virginia Department of Health Human Resources. The cluster, one of the worst — if not the worst — HIV episodes in West Virginia’s history, is now at 81 confirmed cases.
News of the plateauing trend was shared with cautious optimism during the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s monthly Board of Health meeting Wednesday night. Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CHHD physician director, noted the total has stalled at 81 over the past few weeks, and had remained steady at 80 the prior two weeks dating back to late September.
It’s a marked departure from the local cluster’s slow, steady growth, which for most of the summer saw, on average, two new cases per week. One death, in June, has been associated with the Cabell County cluster.
But since mid-August, the new cases have slowed to a trickle, now totaling 10 new cases over the past 11 weeks, according to state figures.
The slowing comes even after the department has increased its HIV testing efforts in Cabell County. In September, the department administered more than 300 HIV tests, the most in a single month.
“(The plateau) either means that there’s still more people out there we haven’t found yet, or (it’s) because there aren’t as many cases now,” Kilkenny said. “I can’t say for certain it that’s what’s happening, but we’re certainly optimistic that we’re doing our job effectively, and that may be what is happening here.”
The cluster has been tracked since January 2018 and represents a sharp uptick from the baseline average of eight cases annually over the past five years. West Virginia, like most Appalachian states, has historically had some of the nation’s lowest rates of HIV diagnoses (4.3 cases per 100,000 residents), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Neighboring Kentucky (7.9 per 100,000) and Ohio (8.8 per 100,000) have fared similarly.
The stark increase reflects a shift in how HIV is being transmitted — what has historically been spread by sexual contact between men is now being passed between intravenous drug users through unclean syringes.
Likewise, Cabell County’s cluster has spread primarily among the county’s population of intravenous drug users, of which there are an estimated 1,800 active in Cabell County.
The situation is still defined as a cluster rather than a full outbreak. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health characterizes a cluster as being confined to a certain population — in this case, IV drug users — where it may be able to be controlled with minimal risk to the general public.
Follow reporter Bishop Nash on Twitter @BishopNash.