HUNTINGTON — Voter turnout was low in Cabell County on Tuesday.
The recent primary election featured several local races, such as party nominations for Cabell County Commission and selections for the Cabell County Board of Education, as well as midterm elections for a West Virginia congressional seat and state representatives.
According to the unofficial results, Cabell County’s voter turnout Tuesday was 19.13%, with 10,399 of the county’s 54,353 registered voters casting ballots. Republicans had a higher turnout percentage, 26.31%, than Democrats, 22.79%. Of registered nonpartisan voters, turnout was 2.44%.
A previous Herald-Dispatch report said that in the 2020 primary, Cabell County’s voter turnout was 35.9%, with 20,514 of the then 57,125 registered voters casting votes.
Cabell County has 68 precincts, down from 71 in the 2020 elections, after redistricting following the release of the 2020 census data. The process takes place every decade.
Phyllis Smith, the Cabell County clerk, said there were a few issues with voters going to the wrong precinct, but the e-pollbooks that elections officials used during the primary can print out the right precinct address. Some voters did opt to use a provisional ballot.
For the 2022 primary, Cabell County had 2,658 early voters, and 409 absentee ballots were requested.
As of Thursday, 344 ballots had been returned. The clerk’s office must accept ballots postmarked by Election Day.
During the 2020 primary, 11,200 absentee ballots were cast and 1,300 were early votes, according to a previous Herald-Dispatch report.
An employee said in Thursday’s Cabell County Commission meeting that about 50 poll workers did not show up on Election Day or quit. Smith said she did not know an exact number. Earlier this year, the commission increased poll workers’ pay to $250 for the day and training.
On Monday, May 16, the Cabell County Commission will meet as the board of canvassers to review primary election results.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
