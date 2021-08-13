HUNTINGTON — Teachers do a good deal of work getting ready for the school year, but the same can be said for other employees like school cooks.
Several Cabell County cooks gathered at Cabell Midland High School on Friday to learn new, made-from-scratch recipes that will be used to feed students at schools across the district this school year, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 18.
CMHS head cook Mary Cook has been working with the Office of Child Nutrition at the West Virginia Department of Education to develop the new meal items: a Strawberry Pancake Yogurt Parfait and a Pizza Pasta Shaker.
Over the summer, WVDE has been making video recordings of Cook preparing the recipes from scratch, with the goal of providing step-by-step instructions that can be shared with her peers statewide.
Cook was recognized last week as the recipient of first lady Cathy Justice’s Rhododendron Award, which honors West Virginians who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. In particular, this award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
