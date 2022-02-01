HUNTINGTON — For grandparents like Karen Morgan, navigating the technology used in schools today can be an arduous task.
“It’s been horrible for me. Just knowing what to do or how to get on and check your child’s progress was difficult,” said Morgan, a grandparent of two middle school students.
She is just one of many grandparents in Cabell County who are the target audience of the Healthy Grandfamilies program the district launched in November.
The term “grandfamily,” or kinship care, is a common reference to describe a situation where children are being raised by their grandparents.
On Monday evening, some of those local families gathered in the Guyandotte Elementary school library for a presentation on how to navigate some of the schools’ technology databases and other online school resources commonly used by the district and in the classroom.
Jason Jackson, Cabell County director of information and technology systems, gave those in attendance the ins-and-outs of logging on to resources like Schoology, learning about the protective filter Cabell County Schools puts on each device to keep students from viewing potentially harmful or inappropriate content, and how to keep up with their child’s work and communicate with teachers throughout the year.
“It was very informative,” Morgan said. “We needed this tonight.”
Also available at the event were resources found outside of the school system like Prestera, for instance, which informed grandparents of different therapy services available to families.
Children’s Home Society, which offers child welfare, behavioral health, social casework and advocacy services, was also represented.
Healthy Grandfamilies is a program hosted by Cabell County Schools in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Education to offer support, resources and encouragement to grandparents serving as primary caregivers to students in the district.
The next Healthy Grandfamilies night hosted by Cabell County Schools will be held at Milton Elementary School from 4:30-6 p.m. March 14. A focus for the meeting has not yet been announced but will be before the event.
“It’s really just another way for us to connect with our families,” deputy superintendent Kelly Watts said. “We know that research said that a parent that is involved in the school system is the most effective way to get success out of a kid but reality tells us that not all of those parents are biological families so we have to do whatever we can to support them.”
For questions or more information, contact Cabell County Schools by calling 304-528-5206.