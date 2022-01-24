HUNTINGTON — Cabell County school officials have announced makeup days, including one remote learning day and two traditional school days, for cancellations due to recent inclement weather.
All three dates, Monday, Feb. 7; Thursday, May 26; and Friday, May 27, were originally scheduled as outside school environment (OSE) days, which are built into the school calendar each year.
On Feb. 7, students will participate in remote learning, or a nontraditional instruction day, and employees will report to school at their normal time. Students and staff will both report at regular times on the two dates in May.
A total of six OSE days are included in the calendar to allow students the opportunity to make up for lost instruction because of school closings resulting from inclement weather, utility outages, equipment failure and other emergency situations.
Three additional OSE days remain in this year’s calendar. They are June 1-3. If these days are not used to make up school, students and staff will not report.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.