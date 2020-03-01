HUNTINGTON — Students from across Cabell County recently competed at the Regional Math Field Day at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan, West Virginia.
Students test their mathematical knowledge on a written exam, mental math and physical estimation. They also work together on team questions and relays.
Math Field Day Team winners
Fourth Grade: First Place: Ronik Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School; Vivian Yoost, Southside Elementary School; Wyatt Jordan Culloden Elementary School.
Fifth Grade: Third Place: Thomas Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School; Hardick Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School; Garrett Spelock, Meadows Elementary School.
Sixth Grade: First Place: John Boylin, Huntington Middle School; Dash Carey-Squire, St. Joseph Catholic School; Ryan Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Seventh Grade: Second Place: Marcus Blanks, Barboursville Middle School; Mason Daily, Milton Middle School; Eliott James, Huntington East Middle School.
Ninth Grade: First Place, Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland High School; Alexandra Biddle, Huntington High School; Ethan Lovejoy, Huntington High School.
10th-12th Grade: First Place: Rachael Bare, Huntington High School; Grant Mullins, Cabell Midland High School; Mark Tabor, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School; Smara Sigdel, Huntington High School; Xin Gao, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School; Colin Tipton, Cabell Midland High School; James White, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School; Jack McKinney, Cabell Midland High School; Brooke Blom, Cabell Midland High School; Claire Burbery, Huntington High School; and Ramsey Ash, Cabell Midland High School.
The following individual winners will compete at the State Math Field Day on Saturday, April 25, at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
Fourth Grade: First Place: Wyatt Jordan, Culloden Elementary School.
Fifth Grade: First Place: Thomas Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Sixth Grade: First Place: Ryan Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School. Second Place: Dash Cary-Squire, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Seventh Grade: Third Place, Marcus Blanks, Barboursville Middle School.
Eighth Grade: First Place: Pati Robertson, Barboursville Middle School. Second Place: Adhist Reddy, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Ninth Grade: First Place- Alexandra Biddle, Huntington High School. Second Place: Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland High School.
10th-12th Grade: First Place: Grant Mullins, Cabell Midland High School. Second Place: Mark Tabor, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Third Place: Brooke Blom, Cabell Midland High School. Fourth Place: Jack McKinney, Cabell Midland High School. Sixth Place: Colin Tipton, Cabell Midland High School. Seventh Place: Xin Gao, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Eighth Place: Smara Sigdel, Huntington High School. 10th Place: Rachael Bare, Huntington High School.