HUNTINGTON — With input from the public and its own educators, Cabell County Schools took its first, albeit small, step to planning for what the schools of 2030 will look like with its Educational Futures Conference on Thursday night in Huntington.
The conference of around 200 parents, teachers, administrators and students was organized to gather public opinion on what direction the district should take in classroom instruction and facilities planning over the next decade and beyond. Those wants will be considered as the district plans its Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) for 2020-30.
The CEFP is a nonbinding assessment of all the facilities in the district’s possession and is meant to serve as a road map for district officials in terms of managing its buildings. The plan is updated every 10 years and was last set in 2010.
“This conference is really to begin taking a philosophical look at how education should be delivered over the next 20 to 30 years, and what are the requirements of our facilities in order to meet those structural demands,” said Ryan Saxe, Cabell County superintendent of schools.
While those plans do include the future of physical school facilities, as the name implies, the CEFP discussion equally includes outlooks on how education will be delivered over the next few decades.
Should they want more STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) offerings, the plan would have to determine how schools need to be built or retrofitted to meet that desire. For expanded vocational training into high-tech trade jobs, the plan would need to determine what a future classroom would need to look like.
One measure that was on the 2010-20 CEFP was the potential consolidation and closure of five smaller elementary schools: Nichols, Ona, Meadows, Davis Creek and Hite-Saunders. Plans to close Davis Creek, which would have been the first to be consolidated, were met with strong public opposition, and all five were officially saved when the CEFP was amended in 2017.
With a new plan being written, Saxe, who himself has opposed consolidation, said the public seems to have no taste for it anytime soon.
“That’s something I don’t believe people are in favor of — closing and combining schools,” Saxe said.
Each individual in the room had his or her own specific priorities and wants for the district’s future.
Heather James, a parent-partner at Huntington East Middle School, has advocated for a new field outside the school, which currently does not have a green space for students. A small patch of earth near the school has recently been cleared for that reason, but James said it’s unsafe and inadequate.
Ideally, James wanted a field suitable for the school’s football team, currently practicing at the distant former Beverly Hills field, to use, as well as school field days. But with students only staying at the school for three years, keeping sustained support can be challenging.
“There’s a definite shelf life when it comes to these things,” James said. “The parents want this, but once their kids are out of there, it becomes less of a need to them.”
Though he’ll be out of public school in around eight months, Cabell Midland senior Will Turman cared enough to voice his opinion for the district’s future. Turman wanted to see smaller class sizes and a greater emphasis on real-world applications in the classroom.
“To me, that’s a great emphasis on career-oriented education and providing skills people can use in the real world,” he said.
Public input from Thursday’s meeting will be considered by a to-be-formed CEFP steering committee, which will present its proposals at additional forthcoming community meetings. A final CEFP proposal will then be presented to the Cabell County Board of Education publicly prior to any board approval and submission to the state.