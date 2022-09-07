Officials with Cabell County Schools take an inaugural ride down 3rd Avenue inside a new electric school bus after announcing a partnership with GreenPower Motor Co. during a press conference Tuesday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools’ first electric school bus hit the road Tuesday, with the first round of students expected to experience the new vehicle by the end of the week.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a company focused on manufacturing zero-emission, heavy-duty vehicles, worked with the Cabell County Board of Education to debut the B.E.A.S.T., a fully electric bus, before its regular board meeting Sept. 6.
The B.E.A.S.T., or the Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation, is part of a six-week pilot program with Cabell County Schools, along with districts in Kanawha and Mercer counties.
“One of the things that we want to be able to strive to do is to make sure that whether it be the best professional development available for teachers, or the best buildings for our students or the best modes of transportation, we always want to stay sharp on what technology is offering,” said Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
The electric bus is set to begin routes Friday, Sept. 9, and will spend three weeks servicing students from Explorer Academy and Huntington Middle School, followed by three weeks on routes for Cox Landing Elementary and Cabell Midland High School.
With anywhere between 30-60 students per bus, more than 200 students could ride the bus during the trial period.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. CEO Fraser Atkinson said the release of the first three buses and trial run will allow Greenpower to collect mileage averages, charging times and other data that could be used to further develop the technology.
“We’ve loaded this up with a data logger and telematics that we’re able to track each and every vehicle every minute and every day it’s operating,” Atkinson said. “So we will have the most extensive data ever accumulated … which will really help fashion not just for our own company but for the industry in terms of where it could go to optimize the transportation of students in particular.”
Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said Cabell County Schools has already applied for a grant requesting 11 more electric buses to be added to the fleet, pending results of the trial run. Hardesty said the 11 buses the electric buses would replace have already been decided.
Transportation supervisor Carol Hall drove the bus during its inaugural first run Tuesday for board members and others involved in getting the bus to Cabell County, such as representatives from GreenPower, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and the offices of U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.
Hall previously worked as a bus driver in Cabell County Schools for roughly 20 years, and said the new bus was a nice addition to the fleet that she thinks drivers will like once they get used to it.
“It’s exciting. It’s very quiet, it handles extremely well, and a lot of our buses handle well but this, it’s wonderful to drive, it’s just different,” she said. “People can make up their own mind, but when I first drove it, I was just amazed at the way it handled.”
Hall said training to drive the electric bus was not too different from the standard buses, and she thinks drivers will learn quickly.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
