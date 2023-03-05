The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Paper Banner Clever-01.jpg

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has expanded its partnership with Paper™, a provider of unlimited, 24/7 academic support, to offer its online tutoring services to all district students in grades 5-11.

At the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, the district announced that students in grades 6-9 would be the first in the state to gain access to Paper at no cost to students and families. By expanding Paper’s services to include students in grades 5, 10, and 11, more than 6,000 of the district’s students are now immediately able to utilize Paper.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you