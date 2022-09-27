The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX Cabell BOE 2
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has filed a lawsuit against a travel vendor, accusing the company of keeping money paid by students for a trip to Washington, D.C., after it was canceled.

According to the lawsuit, the Board of Education accuses Eric A. Morrison and E.T. Advisor Services LLC, based in Ona, of collecting $136,500 from Barboursville and Milton middle school families for a trip set during the 2019-20 school year and not returning the funds when the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

