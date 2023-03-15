Cabell County Schools uses non-traditional instruction days (NTID) to give students an opportunity to learn at home when it is not possible to be in the school building for various reasons, including inclement weather.
The alternative to using NTIDs is to use outside school environment days (OSE days), which will have to be made up at a later time in the school year, often at the end of the year.
Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers said the survey is part of routine guidelines that require that the district collect public opinion on the use of NTIDs.
When the Board of Education was hearing public opinion on the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, one person, Laura Putnam, chose to voice her opposition to NTIDs. Putnam spoke to the board Feb. 7, one week after the district used a non-traditional day due to weather.
Putnam told board members how her two children did not have their school-issued iPads or instruction packets available and were given assignments through her, as the parent. And while they were given assignments, there were no meetings, on Zoom or otherwise, for instruction.
“When NTI Days are used, our students are denied in-person learning. Quality instruction is negatively impacted,” she said. “The pandemic has taught us that students, especially the elementary students, learn best in the classroom with their teachers. Why are we using NTID days when we have OSE days available?”
Putnam asked the board for transparency when deciding on the use of a Non-Traditional Instruction Day compared to an outside school environment day and asked the board to create a policy for the days that include instruction requirements.
Flowers said the survey is not indicative of the Board of Education debating on using Outside School Environment days instead of Non-Traditional Instruction Days, but depending on public comment, the board could consider the change at a later date.
Flowers also said he has received positive feedback regarding Non-Traditional Instruction Days.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
