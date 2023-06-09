The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Teachers are already preparing to go back to school after spending two days learning about new ways to teach and engage their students during the 2023 Cabell County Schools Educational Excellence Summit.

The Mountain Health Arena filled with approximately 600 Cabell County Schools teachers, aides and substitutes engaging in professional development trainings and seminars Wednesday and Thursday. Superintendent Ryan Saxe described the summit as transformative, and he said it was a pleasure to see the staff learning and enjoying the experience.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

